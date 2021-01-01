Inside Pics: Here's How Kareena, the Bachchans Celebrated New Year

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on New Year's celebrations, Bollywood celebs have been bringing the new year amid family and close friends. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor held a dinner at their home with Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu among their guests.

Soha shared a short video from their New Year gathering. She and Kareena can be seen chatting, while Kunal helps himself to some food and Saif carves the roast.