India Wins Miss Universe After 21 Years as Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Winner

The 21-year-old from Punjab defeated Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane to claim the title. Before the Chandigarh-based model, two Indians have won Miss Universe - Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

At the event, Harnaaz was asked as to what advice she would give to young women battling challenges in their lives. "I would tell young women to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and beautiful. Stop comparing yourself with others and let's focus on the more important things happening across the world. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life. I believed in myself, and that's why I am standing here today", Harnaaz replied.