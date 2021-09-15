IT Dept 'Surveys' Six Places Linked to Actor Sonu Sood: Report

Actor Sonu Sood.
Six places linked to actor Sonu Sood are being 'surveyed' by the Income Tax department, as per a report by NDTV.
In August, Sood was appointed the brand ambassador of 'Desh ke Mentor' – Delhi government's mentorship programme for underprivileged, schoolgoing children.
The announcement of the appointment came after the actor met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will," Sood said in a joint press conference with the chief minister. Throughout the pandemic, Sood has been helping those in need with medicines, oxygen and other supplies. He also arranged transportation for migrant workers who were stranded during the COVID lockdown.
