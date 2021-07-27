Ayushmann, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood Extend Help to Actor Savita Bajaj

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jackie Shroff have sent financial aid to veteran actor Savita Bajaj, who was struggling with her medical expenses. Bajaj recently battled with COVID and has now been diagnosed with a lung condition which requires oxygen support.

Nupur Alankar, care committee member of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association), who has been taking care of Savita, told The Times of India, “Actor Rajeshwari Sachdeva had posted on her Instagram about Savitaji. Ayushmann called her and transferred the money, after which we got her discharged from the hospital".