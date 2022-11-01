Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & More Attend 'Phone Bhoot' Screening

In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & More Attend 'Phone Bhoot' Screening

Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot is all set to hit screens on 4 November.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & More Attend 'Phone Bhoot' Screening

|

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p> Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal &amp; More Attend 'Phone Bhoot' Screening</p></div>

Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, attended the special screening of her upcoming film in Mumbai last night. The event also had Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aahana Kumra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and more celebrities in attendance.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dadekar at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'.

Vicky Kaushal at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'

Katrina Kaif at the screening of 'Phone Bhoot'

Mallika Sherawat at the screening.

Siddhant Chaturvedi at the screening. 

Shakun Batra at the screening. 

Ritesh Sidhwani at 'Phone Bhoot' screening.

Also ReadSRK, Katrina Kaif & More Attend Amritpal Singh's Diwali Bash; See Video

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT