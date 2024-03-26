'Imagining It as a Blockbuster': SS Karthikeya on Ram Charan's Next With Sukumar

Ram Charan announced his next project with Pushpa director Sukumar.
Actor Ram Charan recently announced his next project with Pushpa director Sukumar. This will be the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Sukumar after the 2018 hit Rangasthalam.
Taking to X on 25 March, SS Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, shared some details about the upcoming film. Karthikeya recalled how he discussed the opening sequence of the film with the RRR actor and was 'blown away' by it.
"I think during the climax shoot of RRR, he just randomly opened up about doing a film with Sukumar garu and started talking about the opening sequence of the film. For almost 5 minutes, my mind was blown. Ever since he mentioned it, I've been waiting for the film to be announced. Imagining it as a blockbuster already, it will become one of the iconic sequences. I hope I won't leak much about it brother," Karthikeya wrote.
Ram Charan and Sukumar announced on Holi (25 March) that the film will go on floors after Ram Charan's upcoming film with Buchi Babu Sana. The project is currently titled R17. Mythri Movie Makers and composer Devi Sri Prasad will be reuniting for the film.
While the plot of the project is yet to be unveiled, the film's production is scheduled to commence later this year. The film is expected to hit the big screens in the last quarter of 2025.
