'Imagining It as a Blockbuster': SS Karthikeya on Ram Charan's Next With Sukumar

Actor Ram Charan recently announced his next project with Pushpa director Sukumar. This will be the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Sukumar after the 2018 hit Rangasthalam.

Taking to X on 25 March, SS Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, shared some details about the upcoming film. Karthikeya recalled how he discussed the opening sequence of the film with the RRR actor and was 'blown away' by it.