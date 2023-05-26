'It's All About Angles': Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Baby Bump In New Pics

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her baby bump in new pics.
Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who announced her pregnancy earlier in April this year, took to Instagram to share some mirror selfies flaunting her baby bump from different angles.
The actor, who was dressed in a casual black outfit, hilariously captioned the pictures, "It's all about angles."
Ileana took her fans by surprise when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram with two adorable pictures of a baby romper and a 'mama' pendant.
However, the Barfi! actor has not revealed the identity of her partner yet.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will soon be seen in the film Unfair & Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda. Recently, she was also featured in the music videos of Sab Gazab, sung by Goldkartz and Badshah, and QARAN's Ooo Ooo.
