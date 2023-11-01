'I Was Told Actresses Do Female-Led Films At The End of Their Careers': Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for the JIO MAMI film festival since she is the chairperson. Priyanka was part of a conversation with Bhumi Pednekar, wherein she spoke about Fashion and the women-centric films she has been a part of.

Recalling her decision to be a part of Fashion Priyanka said, "At that time, I was told that actresses do female-oriented films only at the end of their career to win National Awards. I was asked why I was doing one now, when I was having a moment. There weren’t many women-led films being made at that time.” Priyanka added that since Fashion it was her conscious choice to star in films where the women characters were well fleshed out.