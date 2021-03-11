I Was In the Gym, Priyanka Told Me About BAFTA: Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav in a still from The White Tiger.|
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Actor Adarsh Gourav has secured a nomination for Leading Actor for Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021. Gourav played the role of Balram Halwai in the film, who challenges oppression to create a successful business empire for himself. Gourav's performance has been appreciated a lot, both by critics as well as viewers.
Speaking to The Quint about how he learnt about his BAFTA nomination, Adarsh says,
Adarsh adds after the congratulatory messages from Priyanka Chopra, Ramin Bahrani and others he video-called Bahrani. "Once the news was out I saw Priyanka's tweet. I think she was the first one to post because she was the first among us to find out. After that we wished each other and sent emojis. I then video-called Ramin and spoke to him. We congratulated each other again. I think both Priyanka and Raj have been shooting so I didn't get the chance to speak to them. But I will, very soon".
Published: 11 Mar 2021,12:43 PM IST