I Was An Easy Target: Nishant Singh Malkani on His Eviction

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani got evicted on Monday, 2 November. Speaking about it he told The Times of India that the decision was unfair.

Nishant told the publication that his journey in Bigg Boss 14 was full of ups and downs. "When I entered the show I felt left out. But gradually I began to open up and understand the game. In the fourth week things went smoothly, but the last few days were tough".

Calling Jaan Kumar Sanu untrustworthy, Nishant said, "Trusting people inside the house was my biggest mistake. Jaan, for example, is very stupid. I trusted him as my friend but he proved to be the most untrustworthy. Jaan does not play his own game and is easily influenced by others, including Nikki Tamboli. However, I found friends in Jasmine and Abhinav", Nishant added.

Kavita Kaushik was another contestant who had to leave the show. While Nishant was voted out by the housemates, Kavita couldn't continue in the game as she got the least number of votes by the audience.

(With inputs from The Times of India)