'I Think It Was Too Early': Arjun Rampal On getting Married to Mehr Jesia At 24

Adding how 24 is a very young age to get married, Arjun further said, "I got married when I was 24, and I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out."

Arjun and Mehr are parents to their two daughters, Mahika and Myra. The actor also shared that his ex-wife and his current girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades share a cordial relationship.

Speaking about his divorce with Mehr, Arjun shared on the podcast, "t's human nature to start passing the fault onto somebody else, making excuses. But the meltdown has happened because of something else. It happens because it wasn't working out, because you're sad and unhappy. And if you can't look inwards and try to find more happiness, that's when it's going to crack and break."

"It feels lonely, yes. You suddenly feel like you're free, but you feel uneasy, you're not comfortable. You miss the stability, coming home, and of course the food," he added.

Arjun and Gabriella have been together for a few years. The couple welcomed their two sons, Arik and Ariv, in 2019 and 2023, respectively.