I Once Forgot My Son at a Restaurant, Says Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap speaks about the struggles of a new mom.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Tahira Kashyap is ready with her new book, '7 Sins of Being a Mother'. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tahira opened up about the struggles she faced as a new mom. Tahira and Ayushmann Khurrana have two kids, Viraajveer and Varushka.
Recalling an incident, Tahira said that she once forgot her infant son at a restaurant.
Tahira added, "I have also dropped my kids to school on public holidays, only to get looks from them. The blunders don't cease to happen even today, but now I have learnt to forgive myself".
Tahira has written another book, '12 Commandments of Being a Woman'.
