Winter Turns to Spring: Tahira Kashyap Announces Debut Feature Sharmaji Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces debut feature Sharmaji Ki Beti
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced debut feature titled Sharmaji Ki Beti which chronicles the ‘modern Indian experience of a middle class womanc’. The project is presented by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher.
The official announcement describes the comedy drama feature as “a slice-of-life rollercoaster of aspirations, fantasies, families, inadequacies, coming-of-age and heartbreak.” The cast will play urban women who all share a surname: Sharma.
Tahira Kashyap shared the news on social media, and wrote, “Can’t believe it’s finally happening. Gratitude to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. #sharmajikibeti #skb”
Tahira thanked the entire team and wrote, “This film has seen me through various states & stages of life but with the support of like minded people we just didn’t give up!”
Tahira Kashyap has earlier directed several short films including those for Netflix’s Zindagi inShort (titled Pinni), and Feels Like Ishq (titled Quaranteen Crush).
