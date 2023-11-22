‘I Lost It’: Anurag Kashyap on Netflix Shelving His Project 'Maximum City'

He opened up about how he had believed that streaming would be a space where he would hone his art but those dreams were promptly quashed.

"Streaming was finally the space I was waiting for. The disappointment is it was supposed to be a revolution, but it was not. Like social media, it was supposed to empower people, but it became a tool," he added.

Kashyap also shared that he was completely lost after the incident admitting to falling into a prolonged state of depression, taking to drinking and also shared that this was the time he suffered two heart attacks.

Maximum City is a non-fiction novel that depicts four perspectives on how people live in Mumbai. The book is also a Pulitzer Prize finalist.