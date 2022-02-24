'I Hope We Make You Proud': Janhvi Remembers Sridevi on Her Death Anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback photo of her and Sridevi on the late actor's death anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
It's been four years since Sridevi passed away on 24 February. Her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, took to Instagram to remember the late actor.
Janhvi shared a throwback photo of her and Sridevi. "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever", she captioned the post.
Khushi also shared a childhood photo of hers with Sridevi. In the picture, a little Khushi can be seen sitting on Sridevi's laps. The mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling at the camera.
Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai in 2018.
