'I Had More Potential': Kriti Sanon Opens up on Losing Better Opportunities

Talking about how she felt dejected because of the situation, she further told the publication, "There was a phase where I was just very restless because I knew that I had way more potential than what I could portray in the opportunities that I had in front of me. I wanted something deeper. I wanted something where I could just show my potential as an actor way more.”

The actor also opened up about the challenges she faced in her career and said, "I always say this that as an actor ‘Aapko jitna ghada milega, utna hi aap bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko chota vessel diya jayega toh usme aap utna hi paani bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko bada diya jayega toh aap aur bhar sakte ho.’ (You can only fill a vessel to its capacity. If it's little, you can only pour so much water. If it's big, you can add more.) So I was looking for that bada vessel for a very long time.”

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Do Patti. The thriller drama is produced by her own production house and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Kajol in pivotal roles.