'We Would Love to Be Back': Kriti Sanon on the Possibility of 'Crew' Sequel

Speaking about the same, Kriti said that she is ready to reprise her role as nerdy Divya Rana, if the writers come up with a good script. "People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so," the actor told PTI.

Adding that cinema should aim for content-centric movies, not male-centric or female-centric ones, she further told the news agency, "It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre."

"But we haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting," she added.

The actor also spoke about her future projects and said, "I am going to wait for something that makes me feel that I am taking it to the next level. I don't want to repeat myself. I want to do something that excites me to get out of my bed. I have been reading a lot of scripts and going for narrations and meetings. Nothing has sort of struck me enough."

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, follows three air hostesses, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, as their airline Kohinoor faces bankruptcy, until they discover a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.