'I Don't Take Moments Like These Lightly': Alia Bhatt on National Film Award Win

Alia wrote, "To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least. To my audience...This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously! I am SO grateful...I do not take moments like these lightly... I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light..Gangu (also known as Alia)"

Alia also praised Kriti Sanon for sharing the award with her, "P.S. - Kriti... I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance... I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."