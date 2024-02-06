Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day 1 Advance Booking: Shahid's Film Does Well

A still from the trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is currently generating significant buzz. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film presents an unconventional romantic narrative involving a human and a robot. Scheduled for release just days before Valentine's Day, the movie promises to be a unique love story in the age of artificial intelligence. The box office numbers for the film also look promising.
As per Times of India, the film has secured an estimated total of Rs 13.15 lakh from the sale of 4,733 tickets, gearing up for a successful run with 1,520 scheduled shows. Regionally, Maharashtra takes the lead with a collection of Rs 4.67 lakh, closely followed by Delhi with Rs 4.05 lakh.
Take a look at the trailer of the film:
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will release on 9 February.
