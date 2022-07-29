'I Don't Find it Misogynistic': Vijay Deverakonda on His Film 'Arjun Reddy'

Vijay Deverakonda's take on his 2017 film 'Arjun Reddy'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, actor Vijay Deverakonda opened up on playing the titular character of Arjun Reddy from his 2017 Telugu film. Following its massive success in south, Arjun Reddy was later adapted for its Hindi-remake Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Despite its brilliant performance at the box office, the film received a lot of negative criticism for its misogynistic representation. And some even termed the film as 'anti-feminist' and 'sexist'.
When Karan asked the actor about his take on portraying a character like Arjun Reddy on screen, Deverakonda said, "As an actor my job is to empathise with the character and not judge him. If I'm judging him, I can't play him."
When Karan further asked the actor, if it was okay for Arjun Reddy to raise his hand on Preethi (played by Shalini Pandey), he said, "I'm no one to say if it's right or wrong. But they did it, and a had happily ever after life. They even had a kid in the end of the film. But I'm not saying that nobody should have a problem with it. I understand if poeple disagree with it and I respect if you don't like it."
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy revolved around the story of the titular character, a young surgeon with fuctioning alcoholism and a short temper. He spirals into self-destruction after he finds out that his girlfriend is marrying another man.
Meanwhile on the work front, Deverakonda will soon be seen in his upcoming film Liger, alongside Ananya Pandey, who was also the actor's co-guest in KWK's fourth episode. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 25 August.
