'I Don't Find it Misogynistic': Vijay Deverakonda on His Film 'Arjun Reddy'

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, actor Vijay Deverakonda opened up on playing the titular character of Arjun Reddy from his 2017 Telugu film. Following its massive success in south, Arjun Reddy was later adapted for its Hindi-remake Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Despite its brilliant performance at the box office, the film received a lot of negative criticism for its misogynistic representation. And some even termed the film as 'anti-feminist' and 'sexist'.