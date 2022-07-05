'I Do Whatever Possible to Take up Social Issues': Akshay on Joining Politics

Akshay Kumar
Actor Akshay Kumar recently opened up on the question of joining politics. The Airlift star was in central Lodon for the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood, where he spoke at the Institue of Directors at Pall Mall, on Sunday, 3 July. When asked if he would ever join politics, the actor denied the possibility by responding that, he is "very happy" working in the films.
According to a report by PTI, the actor was a chief guest at the event in London. Speaking about his film Raksha Bandhan, being his latest effort, the actor shared how he tries to do his bit through cinema.
"I am very happy making films. As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year," he added, as per the same report.
Akshay is well-known for doing films with a social cause. His 2017 film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, alongside Bhumi Pednekar was a real-life story that reflected upon the issue of open defaction in India. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film garnered a lot of praise from the audience.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, which is slated for its theatrical release on 11 August. Besides, the actor will also be seen in Raj Mehta's Selfiee, and Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu, alonside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt.
