'Didn't Take Them Seriously': Kajol Recalls How She Was Body Shamed In Bollywood

Kajol on body-shaming.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Kajol in a recent interview opened up about the struggles of being in the limelight. She got candid about how she was body shammed when she started out in the industry and how she reacted to it then. She also spoke about how she was called, "fat" and "dark."
“There were a lot of tags at that point of time. ‘She’s dark, she’s fat, she wears her spectacles all the time.’ Because I couldn’t see, I would wear my spectacles everywhere,” she said.
She also went on to add that if her films worked then she need not bother about the comments: “There were lots of things that lots of people told me but I was like I’m still doing well, right? So there must be something right in that whole baggage of things they put on me. I couldn’t take them that seriously."
On the other end, the celebrated actor will next be seen in Lust Stories 2, Sarzameen. Disney + Hotstar show The Good Wife; an adaption of the American show of the same name.
