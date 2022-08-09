'I Accept Them For Their Humanness': Will Smith’s Daughter On His Oscars Slap

Will and Willow Smith
(Photo:Instagram)
Singer Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, recently opened up about the Oscar incident involving her family. She said that as her family is constantly in the limelight their flaws as human beings also come into focus.
Willow who had not reacted to the incident opened up about the same. In an interview with Billboard, she said, “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness.”
She added, “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”
Will Smith had also publicly apologised recently through a video for the incident. He opened the video with a question, "Why didn't you apologise to Chris in your acceptance speech?"
Will then continued to respond to the question, stating, "I was fogged out by that point. It was all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris. I apologise to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk."
He also went on to talk about Chris' family. He added that his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had nothing to do with the slap. And apologised to his fellow nominees as well.