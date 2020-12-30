Hussain Haidry Shares Naseeruddin Reciting 'Hindustani Musalmaan'

Hussain Haidry's recitation of 'Hindustani Musalmaan' at a performing arts forum in Mumbai in 2017 became viral after the forum shared the video on their Facebook page. Newspapers carried stories about how the poem moved people to tears.

'Hindustani Musalmaan', which starts off by asking “Main kaisa musalmaan hoon bhai?” or “What kind of a Muslim am I?” and ends with “Main Hindustani Musalmaan hoon” or “I’m a Hindustani Muslim”, describes a Muslim as an amalgamation of various influences.

Speaking to Scroll.in about the poem in an earlier interview, Haidry had said, "It's not a protest. Every line in 'Hindustani Musalmaan' applies to me alone, not to Muslims as a whole".

Haidry added, "I’ve always been confused about my identity. I speak different languages at different times. I’ve worked in different cities and travelled to villages or small towns and all the places have shaped my personality. Yes, I identify as a Muslim, but my identity is not just that. ‘What kind of Muslim am I?’ is a question I’ve often put to myself. Why do I feel my identity is so fragmented? Perhaps because I’m a Hindustani? Hindustan is so diverse. It gives you so much in terms of experience and you soak all that in.’’