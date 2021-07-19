Hundreds Gather to Help as Mika Singh's Car Breaks Down at 3am in Mumbai

Mika Singh was joined by actor-model Akanksha Puri, and some posts shared by the singer suggest that they were returning from a wedding. The video begins with a man saying, "Jab Mika paaji ki car band hoti hai, toh itne log help karne aa jaate hain, Mumbai city (When Mika's car breaks down, hundreds gather to help him out)".

The man adds that it was 3am in the morning when the incident occurred. Mika is also heard saying that around 200 people came out to offer him assistance.