Anurag Has Neither Misbehaved With Me or Anyone Else: Huma Qureshi

Payal Ghosh has also named Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha in her allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

Huma Qureshi has taken to social media to issue a statement on Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap. Ghosh had also claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had allegedly told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi were 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours. Addressing Anurag as a 'dear friend', Huma said in her statement, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary".

Huma added that she was quiet till now because of the ugly social media fights and media trials. "I feel really angry not just for myself but also for every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let's refrain from this narrative". Huma also said that the responsibility lies with both men and women to 'protect the sanctity of #MeToo' movement. Both Richa Chadha and Anurag Kashyap have denied actor Payal Ghosh's claims and said that they will take legal recourse. Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her in 2014.