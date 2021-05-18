Dave Bautista Wants To Do a Hindi Film: Huma Qureshi

Here’s Huma Qureshi talks to us about her first major Hollywood film Army of the Dead which releases on Netflix. In a video chat the actor tells us how she bagged the Zack Snyder film, how a day on the set of the zombie survival thriller was and why Dave Bautista wants to do a Hindi film. Huma also recently associated herself with COVID-19 relief operations in Delhi when she announced that she would be helping an NGO set up a 100-bedded hospital facility in the capital along with an oxygen plant. The actor also spoke to us about how the pandemic had affected people she knew in Delhi and pushed her to contribute to the relief work. Watch the video for more.