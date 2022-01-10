Hrithik Roshan's First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' Unveiled on His Birthday

Hrithik Roshan's first look from Vikram Vedha.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Hrithik Roshan's birthday on Monday, 10 January, his first look from Vikram Vedha has been unveiled. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit of the same name and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Pushkar and Gayatri, who wrote and directed the original, helm this movie too.
Vikram Vedha is inspired by the tale of Vikram and Betaal. The film tells the story of a police officer who sets out to track down a gangster. R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred in the original film. Vikram Vedha is expected to release on 30 September this year.
