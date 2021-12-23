'Fun to Meet This Actor': Samantha Lockwood Shares Pics With Hrithik Roshan

Samantha Lockwood with Hrithik Roshan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan recently met American actor Samantha Lockwood, and the latter has shared photos from the visit on Instagram. Samantha, who has featured in projects like Shoot the Hero and Hawaii Five-0, was in Mumbai for a few days.
Sharing the pics Samantha wrote, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan."
While Hrithik was seen wearing a white t-shirt with black trousers, Samantha sported a colourful top and black pants.
Hrithik has been quite busy with his projects. Earlier this month, he wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Vikram Vedha. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The film is slated to release on 30 September, 2022. Apart from that, Hrithik will also star in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)