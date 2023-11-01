'It Feels Like Home With You': Hrithik Roshan Wishes Saba Azad on Her Birthday

Hrithik wrote in his caption, "We all look for that place that place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together 'C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!' That’s what it feels like with you. like Home That’s where the adventure begins.. creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.

Have a look at the post here: