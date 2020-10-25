Hrithik Buys Two Houses in Mumbai Worth Rs 97.50 Crore: Report

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly splurged close to Rs 100 crore for two apartments located on the Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Mirror, one of the apartments is a penthouse and Hrithik plans on integrating both together. The houses offer a scenic view of the Arabian Sea and the whole deal cost Roshan Rs 97.50 crores.

The houses cover an area of 38,000 sq ft. and are located in a locality called 'Mannat.' The deal was closed on Thursday.

One of the apartments, which is a duplex, reportedly cost Roshan Rs 67.50 crore. Roshan paid Rs 30 crore for the other department, which is on the 14th floor. The duplex is on the 15th and 16th floor and is spread across 27,534.85 sq ft. The other apartment covers an area of 11,165.82 sq ft.

Recently it was reported that Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the same, Rakesh Roshan had told a publication, "She is asymptomatic and doing home quarantine.”

Both Rakesh and Pinkie are reportedly staying at their Khandala farmhouse. The couple plans to stay put until Pinkie tests negative.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)