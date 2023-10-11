'Wouldn't Be What I Am If It Wasn't For Therapy': Hrithik on Mental Health Day

On 11 October, sharing a picture of himself, Hrithik wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Today is mental health day. I just wanna say that I wouldn’t be here making each day count, being productive, being kind (to myself too), being at peace, taking on challenges, getting better at work, at life, at living, if it wasn’t for the years I have put into therapy."

Working on oneself, on ones inner world is precious. My wish is for all of us to learn how to look inside. Become a community of aware adults. And just by doing that, we’d be changing the world," he added.

