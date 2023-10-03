Saba Azad Opens Up on Receiving Hate on Social Media For Dating Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Saba Azad, who was recently seen in the web show Who's Your Gynac, is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Now, in an interview with India Today, Saba spoke about today's 'scary' paparazzi culture and getting hate on social media because of her personal life.
Saba told the publication, "I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for that. I barely step out, I love being at home. However, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before. However, you understand and empathise that I may not relate to paparazzi culture but that guy who is taking a photo is doing his job. There is some space in the market which is curious about other people’s lives. He is filling that space. I am existing and doing my job."
Speaking about getting hate on social media after her relationship with Hrithik became public Saba said, "It has taken me quite some time to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh**. There are days when you wake up and wonder, 'what did I do to anyone?', 'What did I do to you?' 'I am living my life, you live yours.' But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”
Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)