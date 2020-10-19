Hrithik Reacts to Viral Video of Assam Doctor Dancing to Ghungroo

Hrithik Roshan has taken to Twitter to react to the viral video of a doctor from Assam dancing to a song from War, 'Ghungroo'. The video of the doctor in a PPE kit earned a lot of praise on social media, with many celebrating the spirit of the medical professionals working round the clock to cure those suffering from coronavirus.

On Monday, 19 October, Hrithik retweeted the video and wrote, "Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit".