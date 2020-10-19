Hrithik Reacts to Viral Video of Assam Doctor Dancing to Ghungroo

Hrithik Roshan has taken to Twitter to react to the viral video of a doctor from Assam dancing to a song from War, 'Ghungroo'. The video of the doctor in a PPE kit earned a lot of praise on social media, with many celebrating the spirit of the medical professionals working round the clock to cure those suffering from coronavirus.
On Monday, 19 October, Hrithik retweeted the video and wrote, "Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit".
The video was shared on Twitter by another doctor, Syed Faizan Ahmad who wrote, “Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy".
