'How To Make This Happen?': Anne Hathaway On Working With Priyanka Chopra

Anne Hathaway expresses interest in working with Priyanka Chopra in a film during a recent interview.
Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway was asked about a potential on-screen collaboration with Priyanka Chopra. Find out what she said.

(Photo: X)

Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra have met several times lately through their collaboration with a famous luxury jewellery label. When asked in a recent News18 interview if they've considered working together in a film, Hathaway shared their interaction.

Anne spoke about their interaction and said, "We discussed a few things that night; that one hasn’t come up yet, but what are we going to do? This is a great idea; how do we make this happen?”

She added, “I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected

Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra have bonded beyond their 2022 Paris meeting with BLACKPINK's Lisa at a Bulgari event and their 2023 reunion with Zendaya. They've openly praised each other in interviews. Anne had once commented on being a big fan of Priyanka's.

