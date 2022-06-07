'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun': Priyanka Meets Anne Hathaway & BLACKPINK's Lisa

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway with BLACKPINK singer Lisa.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra joined Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa for the launch of Bulgari’s ‘Eden the Garden of Wonders’ collection in Paris. Priyanka posted a picture with them captioned, “And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway.”
Other pictures and videos of Priyanka, Anne, and Lisa have also surfaced on fan pages. Priyanka sported a serpenti necklace from the jewelry brand. Bulgari commented under the post, “Perfect trio. So proud we had you with us for the unveiling of our new High Jewelry collection!”
A fan wrote, “Queen of Bollywood , Queen of Genovia and Queen of K-pop slayingggggg.” Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Actor Eiza González commented, “I’m sad I missed u ladies have so much fun!!!!!”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has the romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt lined up. Anne Hathaway is set to star in the film adaptation of Pame Druckerman’s ‘Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting’ and Rebecca Miller’s romcom She Came to Me.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)