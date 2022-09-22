‘Chrissy Teigen and I Aren’t Trying To Create a Fake Persona’: John Legend

John Legend talks about his latest album 'LEGEND'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer-musician John Legend's latest and eponymous album 'LEGEND' released on 9 September. He talked to The Quint about his musical journey, how he was raised surrounded by music, the songs on his album, his and wife Chrissy Teigen's decision to share parts of their life online, and more.
John Legend said, "I've poured my heart into this music and it really reflects who I am - all my influence, all my inspirations - and I think that's why I wanted to self-title the album."
Talking about the artists he collaborated with on the album, he said that he chose people he knew would 'add value' to the songs.
Legend further talked about how he started meeting producers and other artistes once he started college and revealed how he met musician Kanye West through his roommate.
The singer-musician also played a game of 'Who's Most Likely To' and named the star he believes should win the 'Sexiest Person Alive' tag next.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)