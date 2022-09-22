‘Chrissy Teigen and I Aren’t Trying To Create a Fake Persona’: John Legend

Singer-musician John Legend's latest and eponymous album 'LEGEND' released on 9 September. He talked to The Quint about his musical journey, how he was raised surrounded by music, the songs on his album, his and wife Chrissy Teigen's decision to share parts of their life online, and more.

John Legend said, "I've poured my heart into this music and it really reflects who I am - all my influence, all my inspirations - and I think that's why I wanted to self-title the album."