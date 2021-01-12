Became a Household Name After 'Yeh Rishta', Says Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 12 years on Tuesday, 12 January. Hina Khan, who debuted with the TV show as Akshara Singhania and rose to fame after that, spoke to IANS about how the response she received at the time overwhelms her to this day.

Reminiscing about her days on the set Khan said, “After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Akshara came into my life, it definitely changed things around me.”

She also highlighted the impact her character had on the audience.