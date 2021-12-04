'Have Seen Your Unimaginable Pain': Hilaria Baldwin Pens Note For Husband Alec

Hilaria Baldwin with Alec Baldwin.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to lend a public show of support to husband Alec Baldwin after his ABC News interview, where he recalled the Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Hilaria posted a photo from their wedding day, where she expressed love for her husband. "'I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.' These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again," Hilaria wrote. "The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare. That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony. I couldn't be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see".
"Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I've seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don't want to lose you."
She continued, "You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented."
"I lost my voice in this giant cyclone of modern day media, social and 'news'. I stopped speaking because of fear. You always encourage me to speak, use my voice, stay true. You were right and continue to inspire me," she added. "You and I don't always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. We are completely different in almost every singe possible way, but we are united through deep caring. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can't imagine being any other way. It just is who we are—and who we are together.
"So I go back to, 'I am here, I love you, and I'm going to take care of you.' We honor Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again. My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end", Hilaria concluded.
Alec Baldwin replied, "I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth".
Speaking about the incident Baldwin had said, “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”
