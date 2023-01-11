Here's Why Michelle Yeoh Asked Golden Globes to 'Shut up'

Michelle Yeoh was honoured in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for the film, which is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

“I’m just going to stand here and take this all in,” she said, clutching the gold statue. “40 years… I’m not letting go of this.”

She added, “When I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true… until I got here. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority.'”

Yeoh has worked with acclaimed directors, including Steven Spielberg, Rob Marshall and James Cameron. But the 60-year-old said that opportunities began to dry up as she got older.

“I thought, ‘Hey, come on girl. You had a really, really good run,'” she said.

And then came Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yeoh said the movie was "a gift"