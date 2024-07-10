Here's Why Ranveer Singh Called Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' 'Trippy'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Here's Why Ranveer Singh Called Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' 'Trippy'

The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

Ranveer Singh recently watched Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' in theaters.
Ranveer Singh recently watched Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' in theaters.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Ranveer Singh recently watched Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' in theaters. The actor described it as "trippy," noting that Deepika's character being pregnant both in real life and in the film added an interesting layer.

Deepika posted a reel on Instagram capturing their reactions.

On 9 July, Deepika shared another reel showcasing her and Ranveer's reactions, along with responses from fans. She also graciously took selfies with a few fans.

She captioned the video, "What was your favourite part? Comment Below. Have you watched it yet (sic)."

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh said, "It's really trippy to see a movie like this where her character is pregnant and she's pregnant. What's happening?" Deepika smiled and said, "Real review will come now when we go home."

Deepika continued, "I don't know what to feel. I'm just overwhelmed with emotions."

