Here's Why Amitabh Bachchan Schools a 'KBC 12' Contestant

| (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Amitabh Bachchan was in for a surprise. One of the contestants, Koshlendra Singh Tomar, spoke about a bizarre thing he wanted to do if he won a handsome amount. During the course of the game, Amitabh Bachchan asked the secretary of gram panchayat in his village in Madhya Pradesh what he would do with the winning amount. To which Tomar said he would get a plastic surgery done on his wife’s face.

When a surprised Bachchan asked him the reason Tomar replied, "15 saal se ek he chehra dekh ke bore hogaya hoon (I am tired of seeing the same face for the past 15 years).” Seeing Amitabh’s reaction, Koshlendra Singh clarified he was just joking. While Amitabh laughed and asked Tomar's wife to not listen to him, he gently schooled Koshlendra and said that he should not say such things even as a joke. As for the game, Koshlendra couldn't make it very far - he went home with a sum of Rs 40000.