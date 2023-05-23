Here’s What Ram Charan Said About His Highly Anticipated Hollywood Debut

I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture.I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitta ka stories. These stories are finally coming out."

Ram Charan, Actor