Here's What Priyanka Chopra's Mom Has to Say About Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has expressed her admiration for her daughter, and son-in-law Nick Jonas. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Madhu highlighted how Nick takes care of his daughter Malti Marie when Priyanka is travelling for work.

"I really love and respect him. He is a loving and respectful jamaai. We discuss everything, but also draw a line somewhere. We all enjoy each other’s company as a wholesome family. Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person. Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, family is the key for progressing in life,” said Madhu.