Priyanka Chopra's Pics With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Are All About Holiday Spirit

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures from a holiday dinner with her loved ones and some adorable photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The caption reads, “Lately.” Chopra’s husband, musician Nick Jonas, and television icon Morgan Stewart McGraw also make appearances in the picture. The latter also posted several pictures from the holiday dinner.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022. On the career front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Russo brothers show Citadel and the film Love Again with Sam Heughan. She is next set to appear in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

