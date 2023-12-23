Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Priyanka Chopra's Pics With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Are All About Holiday Spirit

Priyanka Chopra shared adorable new photos with her daughter Malti Marie on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
2 min read
Priyanka Chopra's Pics With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Are All About Holiday Spirit
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures from a holiday dinner with her loved ones and some adorable photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The caption reads, “Lately.” Chopra’s husband, musician Nick Jonas, and television icon Morgan Stewart McGraw also make appearances in the picture. The latter also posted several pictures from the holiday dinner. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022. On the career front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Russo brothers show Citadel and the film Love Again with Sam Heughan. She is next set to appear in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

Check the new pictures out here.

Also Read

Malti Marie Steals Hearts At Jonas Brothers Concert; Fans Share Videos

Malti Marie Steals Hearts At Jonas Brothers Concert; Fans Share Videos

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×