Here's What Kapil Sharma & Ginni Have Named Their Son

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated his 40th birthday on 2 April. Singer Neeti Mohan wished him and asked him to reveal his newborn baby's name, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do."

"Thank you neeti. hope ur taking well care of urself. we named him trishaan," he replied. Complimenting the name, Neeti then tweeted, "What a beautiful name TRISHAAN Congratulations Pahji @KapilSharmaK9. Trishaan Kapil Sharma sounds so good! God bless him."