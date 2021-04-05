Here's What Kapil Sharma & Ginni Have Named Their Son

Kapil Sharma with his family
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated his 40th birthday on 2 April. Singer Neeti Mohan wished him and asked him to reveal his newborn baby's name, "Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do."
"Thank you neeti. hope ur taking well care of urself. we named him trishaan," he replied. Complimenting the name, Neeti then tweeted, "What a beautiful name TRISHAAN Congratulations Pahji @KapilSharmaK9. Trishaan Kapil Sharma sounds so good! God bless him."
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, Anayra, in December 2019. On 1 February 2021, Kapil had announced that they'd been blessed with a baby boy, "Namaskaar. we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. love you all. ginni n kapil #gratitude."
Kapil is famous for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show and has appeared in Bollywood films like Abbas–Mustan's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Rajiv Dhingra's Firangi. In January, Kapil also officially announced that he would be making his Netflix debut, in a promotional video.
