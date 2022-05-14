Here’s What Alia Bhatt Posted on Her & Ranbir Kapoor’s One Month Anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt celebrates her and Ranbir Kapoor's one month wedding anniversary.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share mushy photos from her wedding on her and Ranbir Kapoor's one month anniversary. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on 14 April.

One of the photos are from Alia and Ranbir's mehendi, the second one is from the reception. Alia simply added a couple of emojis to her post.

Alia and Ranbir were dating for around five years before getting married. The duo will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

