Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan in Unseen Pic From Alia-Ranbir’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April in an intimate wedding ceremony. They’ve both shared photos from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Sharing pictures from the mehendi ceremony, Alia wrote, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.”

“It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life,” Alia wrote.