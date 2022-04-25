Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan in Unseen Pic From Alia-Ranbir’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Mahesh Bhatt in the pre-wedding photo.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt’s aunt Tina Razdan has shared an unseen photo from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding ceremonies featuring the ‘inner circle’. Alia can be seen wearing an orange suit and Ranbir, who has his arm wrapped around Alia, wore a white kurta. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are sitting next to Ranbir and Alia respectively.
The photo also features Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her kid Samara, Ranbir’s cousin Nitasha Nanda and his aunt Rima Jain. Tina captioned the photo, “A widening inner circle.” Soni commented, “Family” with heart emojis.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April in an intimate wedding ceremony. They’ve both shared photos from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Sharing pictures from the mehendi ceremony, Alia wrote, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.”
“It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life,” Alia wrote.
On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will star together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia wrapped up the Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh. Ranbir, on the other hand, is shooting for Animal.
