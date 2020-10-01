Here's What Abhishek Said to a Troll Who Called Him 'Jobless'

Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Twitter to reply to a troll who attempted to shame his career. On Wednesday, 30 September, as part of the Unlock 5 guidelines, the government gave the green signal to cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, which will be allowed to operate "with up to 50 per cent seating capacity."

Reacting to the announcement Abhishek tweeted, "The best news of the week". This comment led to a user asking him, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?"

The actor had a perfect comeback. He replied, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best".